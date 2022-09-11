Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,202,640 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,052,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202,640 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,454,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,794,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 57,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

