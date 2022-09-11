Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $65.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. Raymond James cut their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

