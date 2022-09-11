Wells Fargo & Company Raises Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $30.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLYW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Flywire Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,401,652 shares of company stock worth $60,512,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

