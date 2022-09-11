Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.99. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after buying an additional 471,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
