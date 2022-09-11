Westerly Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Westerly Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hippo worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 94,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hippo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Hippo Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HIPO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 1,568,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $595.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.56. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. On average, analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Hippo

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.