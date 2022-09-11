Westerly Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 5.0% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,522,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,127,000 after buying an additional 28,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,656,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,686,000 after purchasing an additional 178,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,287. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

