Westerly Capital Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westerly Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. DocuSign makes up 1.6% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Trading Up 10.5 %

DocuSign stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.04. 34,937,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

