Westerly Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Netflix comprises about 2.8% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 664,702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $400,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.57. 6,702,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day moving average is $248.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

