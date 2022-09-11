Wolfe Research Downgrades Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of LGF-A opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 74,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $633,062.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,496,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,762,227.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

