Wolfe Research Downgrades Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports.
Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of LGF-A opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 74,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $633,062.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,496,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,762,227.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.