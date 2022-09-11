Woodline Partners LP Acquires 459,602 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 22,096.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,602 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $60,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

