Woodline Partners LP Buys 52,293 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,293 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $39,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,995,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $366.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.91 and its 200 day moving average is $324.03. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,107. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

