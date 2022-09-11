Woodline Partners LP Has $24.63 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,740,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,590 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.33% of Coty worth $24,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Coty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Price Performance

COTY stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

