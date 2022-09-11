Woodline Partners LP Has $27.44 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 748,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,605 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $27,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

