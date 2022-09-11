Woodline Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,030 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.69% of Semtech worth $30,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Semtech stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
