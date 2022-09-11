Woodline Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,030 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.69% of Semtech worth $30,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Trading Up 2.7 %

Semtech stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.50. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

