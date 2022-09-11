Woodline Partners LP Invests $34.07 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,349,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 333,118 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of ON by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 661,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 511,663 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

ON Trading Up 2.7 %

ON Company Profile

Shares of ONON opened at $20.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of -49.46. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.