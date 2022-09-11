Woodline Partners LP Purchases 120,752 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,752 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $22,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

