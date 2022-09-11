Woodline Partners LP Purchases 675,455 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.99% of Flywire worth $32,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Flywire by 500.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,556 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 549.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 620,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,895,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,007,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,128.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,007,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,401,652 shares of company stock worth $60,512,831. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Stephens began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

