Woodline Partners LP Reduces Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,615 shares during the period. Legend Biotech accounts for 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $42,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $58.00.

Several analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

