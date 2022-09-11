Woodline Partners LP Sells 671,572 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671,572 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.68% of National Instruments worth $36,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,879,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,040,000 after buying an additional 487,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,867 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,718,000 after acquiring an additional 447,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 95,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 143.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

