World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE WWE opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

