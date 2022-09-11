X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) is Swiss RE Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Swiss RE Ltd. reduced its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308,400 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Swiss RE Ltd.’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF were worth $59,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 437.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,223 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USSG stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85.

