Xion Finance (XGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,121.00

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Xion Finance has a market cap of $74,312.45 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global. The official website for Xion Finance is xion.finance.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

