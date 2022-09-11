Xn LP Boosts Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Xn LP raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,054 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up 2.1% of Xn LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Xn LP owned about 0.47% of Farfetch worth $27,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

