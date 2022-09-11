Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 77.6% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,549.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00294504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00118259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00075555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a N/A coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,865,128 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

