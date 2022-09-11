Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Z Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.02. Z has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $14.97.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Z had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Z will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

