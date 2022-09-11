ZEON (ZEON) Achieves Market Cap of $285.12 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. ZEON has a market cap of $285.12 million and approximately $931,246.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,750.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00055294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00066488 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005407 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00075280 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

