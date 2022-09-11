Zilliqa Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $496.65 million and approximately $108.91 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035806 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.47 or 0.99997429 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036914 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa (ZIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,570,089,390 coins and its circulating supply is 13,278,622,237 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
