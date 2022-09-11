Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $59.46 Average PT from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.46.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

ZG stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $105.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

