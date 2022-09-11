Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $59.46 Average PT from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.46.
ZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ZG stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $105.85.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
