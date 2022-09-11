Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,474,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,703,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

