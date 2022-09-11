Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 1.7% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 137,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.68. 2,544,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,631. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

