Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,939 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 2.9% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after buying an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $54,161,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,379. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

