Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 234,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 149,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $39.65. 9,631,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,447,072. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

