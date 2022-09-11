Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,502 shares during the period. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $88,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $28.55. 871,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,687. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Further Reading

