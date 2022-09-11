ZYX (ZYX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $21,017.00

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Profile
ZYX (CRYPTO:ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZYX
