0x (ZRX) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One 0x coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $270.33 million and $36.05 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014381 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is www.0xproject.com/#home.

0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

