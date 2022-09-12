1,000,000 Shares in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Acquired by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. Governors Lane LP owned about 3.48% of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

AHPA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

