12Ships Price Up 73.2% Over Last 7 Days (TSHP)

12Ships (TSHP) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 73.2% against the US dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $250,910.28 and $29,470.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships’ genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. The official website for 12Ships is 12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

