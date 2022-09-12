1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $450,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,934,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,395,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,566,000 after purchasing an additional 96,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.83.

Shares of MDB traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.93. 16,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,875. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.55. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

