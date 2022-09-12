1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 1,749,146 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $836,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 437.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,448,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,696 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.