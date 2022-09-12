1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,247,587 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,930,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,587 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $617,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TELUS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,304,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,886,000 after purchasing an additional 292,069 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. 19,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

