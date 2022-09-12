1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 357,478 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,478 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $288,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.01. 161,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,361,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

