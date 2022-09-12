1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037,733 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of Nutrien worth $560,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

