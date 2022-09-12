2,900 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 225.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

OIH stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.40. 50,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,462. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $171.30 and a twelve month high of $317.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.04.

