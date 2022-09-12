2Xideas AG Acquires 10,119 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

2Xideas AG boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.13. 46,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,822. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.