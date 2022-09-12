2Xideas AG Acquires 4,794 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

2Xideas AG grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.68. 4,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.60. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

