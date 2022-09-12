2Xideas AG Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

2Xideas AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $6.50 on Monday, reaching $259.40. 12,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,693. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.51. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

