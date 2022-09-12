2Xideas AG Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

2Xideas AG cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $4.36 on Monday, reaching $457.74. 1,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,150. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

