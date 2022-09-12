2Xideas AG Has $15.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

2Xideas AG trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.96 on Monday, hitting $447.86. 5,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $448.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

