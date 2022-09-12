2Xideas AG Has $76.57 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

2Xideas AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 5.4% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $76,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 47,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $261.96. 3,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average of $271.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

