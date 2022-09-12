2Xideas AG Purchases 306 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

2Xideas AG increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank raised its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

